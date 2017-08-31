Laguna Blanca Volleyball Outlasts Campbell Hall in Five Sets

Girls Volleyball

Caylin Zimmerman and Kelly Bickett each recorded double-doubles, and Laguna Blanca survived a tough match against host Campbell Hall and won in five sets, 25-14, 27-29, 25-11, 21-25, 15-13, in hot North Hollywood on Thursday.

Zimmerman pounded 18 kills on a .405 hitting percentage and picked up 18 digs. Bickett dished out 26 assists and had 22 digs.

Coach Jason Donnelly was pleased how his team came through in a tough road match.

"At this point in the season, having this experience of needing to gut out a win on the road in particular is really good for us," he said. "We had some good moments, but also have a lot of work yet to do."

Laurel Kujan contributed 14 kills, Sophia Fay scooped 29 digs and setter Maddie Walker handed out 24 assists.

The Owls (3-0) will next play in the Dave Mohs Tournament in Orange County next weekend.

