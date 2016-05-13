Boys Volleyball
Laguna Blanca Volleyball Quarterfinal Moved to Monday
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 13, 2016 | 2:50 p.m.
Due to a conflict with the senior prom, Laguna Blanca will play its CIF Division 5 boys volleyball quarterfinal match on Monday.
The second-seeded Owls (22-3) face Pacifica Christian of Santa Monica at St. Bernard's High in Westchester at 7 p.m.
Laguna Blanca has rolled through the first two rounds of the playoffs. Fourteen points is they most it has allowed in six sets.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.