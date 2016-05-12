Laguna Blanca Volleyball Rolls into Division 5 Quarterfinals

Boys Volleyball

Laguna Blanca rolled into the CIF Division 5 boys volleyball quarterfinals with a 25-11, 25-5, 25-13 sweep of Le Lycee on Thursday night in Culver City.

Philip Fauntleroy was a force on the outside for the Owls, Miles Mcgovern and Sam Stegall continued to show improvement in the middle, Henry Farrell and Chris Constantino played solid matches and Charly MacNeil was steady at libero, said coach Jon Roberts.

Setter Pierce O'Donnell did a good job distributing the ball.

"It was a good team effort but we need to be sharper," said Roberts.

The Owls (22-3) travel to Pacific Christian in Santa Monica for a quarterfinal match on Saturday.

