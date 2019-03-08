Laguna Blanca Volleyball Rolls Past Orcutt Academy

Boys Volleyball

Laguna Blanca showed no let-up in sweeping Orcutt Academy, 25-11, 25-6, 25-9, in a boys volleyball match on Friday night at Merovick Gym.

Finn Walker led the Owls' attack with 10 kills, Sam Stegall had seven and Freddie Russell added six.

Nils Lenke, a German exchange student, contributed eight digs and served five aces.

"We played a very clean match tonight, limiting our errors and focusing on getting better every day," assistant coach Kat Niksto said. "Nils Lenke had a good match contributing not only on defense but from the service line. Toward the end of set 3 he must have served at least five or more in a row, and ended with five aces for the match.

"Middle Freddie Russell also had a nice night on offense, earning six kills on nine swings.”

Laguna Blanca hosts Bishop Diego on Monday at 5 p.m.



