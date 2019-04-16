Laguna Blanca Volleyball Romps on Senior Night

Laguna Blanca rolled past Santa Clara in its final Tri-Valley League match on Senior Night at Merovick Gym. The scores were 25-12, 25-12, 25-8.
Andrew Tolles led the way with 14 kills and 10 digs, Finn Walker and Sam Stegall each had eight kills and setter Jack Shiebler had 38 assists and served five aces.
The Owls finished in second place in league and will wait for the CIF playoff pairings that come out next Friday.
“The team played hard tonight honoring our four seniors, Kyle Aitchenson, Andrew Tolles, Sam Stegall and Bowen Bai," said assistant coach Kat Niksto. "Jack Schiebler stepped into the setting role tonight and did a great job. On a night honoring the seniors, it was nice to see a freshman step up and continue the strength of the Laguna Blanca program.”