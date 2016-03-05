Laguna Blanca Volleyball Scores Big Win over St. Margaret’s

Boys Volleyball

Laguna Blanca scored an important early-season boys volleyball victory on Saturday, beating St. Margaret's in four sets in a non-league match at Merovick Gym. The scores were 25-23, 26-24, 21-25, 25-15.

St. Margaret's is ranked second in the CIF-SS Division 4 preseason poll while Laguna Blanca is No. 3 in Division 5.

"We got solid play from all of our starters," said first-year coach Jon Roberts. "Pierce O'Donnell made some incredible plays on defense and continues to improve as our setter. Also, Henry Farrell was very good and very dependable and can really pass the rock."

The Owls (3-0) play at Viewpoint on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .