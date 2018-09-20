Laguna Blanca Volleyball Suffers Third Straight Loss in the TVL

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca battled against a taller Foothill Tech team but came out on the short end of a 28-26, 25-20, 25-17 decision in a Tri-Valley League girls volleyball match Thursday in Ventura.

The Owls fall to 0-3 in their first year in the TVL. They are 6-9 overall.

“We battled toe to toe with a bigger team, proving to ourselves that we can play with any team in our league," Laguna assistant Kat Niksto said. "We are still just figuring out how to play a complete match start to finish and cut down on our unforced errors."

Audrey Murphy had 10 kills and 15 digs to lead Laguna Blanca, Margaux Murphy had 8 kills, 19 digs, Ainsley McGovern added 7 kills and setter Maddie Walker had 36 assists and 15 digs.

"Both middle Ella Delwiche and Paige Levinson worked hard blocking and transitioning, especially against Foothill Tech’s 6-foot-4 middle blocker. Ainsley McGovern was a key attacker tonight, with some nice swings from the right side,” said Niksto.



The Owls host La Reina on Tuesday.

