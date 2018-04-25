Laguna Blanca Volleyball Sweeps: Bishop Diego Softball Blanked

Spencer Rycroft put away 14 kills and served three aces to lead Laguna Blanca to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 sweep of Dunn in a Condor League volleyball match on Wednesday.
Sam Stegall had nine kills and Finn Walker added six. Miles McGovern served four aces.
The Owls play Providence on Saturday.
Bishop Diego Softball Shut Out
Bishop Diego ran into Grace Brethren's standout pitcher and lost a 17-0 softball game on Wednesday.
Miranda Alvarez, Sydney Naour and Lily Sepulveda managed to get hits off the Lancers' ace.
We faced a very good pitcher today and we were able to get some hits," coach John Ceriale said. "We are proud of the way the team never gave up and battled until the end."