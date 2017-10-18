Girls Volleyball
Laguna Blanca Volleyball Sweeps Dunn, Wins Condor League Title
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 18, 2017 | 8:14 p.m.
Laguna Blanca swept Dunn to wrap up the Condor League girls volleyball title on Wednesday. The scores were 25-7, 25-19, 25-9.
Kathryn Norris set the tone early with some strong kills and Kendall White's serving and defense kept Dunn off balance.
Macy Christal had a nice playing multiple positions, said assistant coach Kat Niksto.
The Owls play at Viewpoint in a nonconference match on Mondah and host Providence for Senior Night on Tuesday.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.