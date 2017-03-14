Laguna Blanca Volleyball Sweeps Orcutt Academy

Boys Volleyball

Henry Farrell and Miles McGovern led Laguna Blanca to a sweep over visiting Orcutt Academy in a non-league boys volleyball match on Tuesday. The scores were 25-20, 25-16, 25-15.

Farrell had 14 kills and McGovern added nine as the Owls improved to 3-1.

"We got good setter play from our two young and improving setters, Kyle Aitcheson and Andrew Tolles," said Laguna coach Jon Roberts.

The Owls will play in the Dos Pueblos Invitational on Saturday at UCSB.

