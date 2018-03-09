Laguna Blanca Volleyball Sweeps Providence; Laguna Tennis Romps, SBHS Softball Loses

Prep Roundup

Andrew Tolles had 10 kills to lead Laguna Blanca to a 25-9, 25-9, 25-13 boys volleyball sweep of Providence in a Condor League match on Friday.

Sam Stegall had five kills and Finnegan Walker came off the bench to put away four kills for the Owls (2-0).

Laguna Blanca Tennis Romps

The singles trio of Conor Scheinberg, Alex Furukawa, and Kai Nakamura dropped just four games combined in nine sets of play to power Laguna Blanca to a 16-2 non-league tennis win at Coast Union in Cambria.



In doubles, Kovid Mishra and Kevin Khodabandehlou swept their three rounds of play.



"It was a long drive, but the boys came out ready to make progress on their individual games during this match and I think we succeeded in doing that," said coach Trevor Thorpe.

The Owls play Thacher on Thursday.

Buena Routs Santa Barbara Softball

Santa Barbara High fell to defending Channel League and CIF champion Buena, 20-0, in the Channel League softball opener on Friday.

The Dons were hurt by several errors.

Coach Tori Shyrock praised the play of Kendall Dawson, Alyssa Perez and Emma Hernandez.

Santa Barbara hosts San Marcos on Tuesday.

