Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca Volleyball Takes Santa Barbara in Four Sets

Caylin Zimmerman of Laguna Blanca turns the ball away from Santa Barbara blockers Georgia Brace (9) and Ellie Chenoweth. Click to view larger
Caylin Zimmerman of Laguna Blanca turns the ball away from Santa Barbara blockers Georgia Brace (9) and Ellie Chenoweth. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 10, 2017 | 11:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara High jumped on CIF-ranked Laguna Blanca in the first set Tuesday night, but the Owls quickly regrouped and took the non-league girls volleyball matche in four sets at J.R. Richards Gym. The scores were 20-25, 25-8, 25-16, 25-18.

"It was nice to see us respond from not playing very well in the first game, that's something that we needed," Laguna coach Jason Donnelly said. "We were able to let that go and play some of our best volleyball."

Laurel Kujan sparked the Owls in the second set with her serving.

"They came back strong with their tough serving. Laurel Kujan took it to us," said Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson.

Caylin Zimmerman posted a double-double for Laguna Blanca, pounding 21 kills and picking up 12 digs. Kujan had 14 kills and Kendall White and Sophia Fay led the defensive effort with 16 and 15 digs, respectively.

The win was the second for the Owls against a Channel League team. They beat San Marcos last month. Last year, they swept all three local Channel League teams

Donnelly was pleased how his team played against the Dons.

"Anytime you can go into another team's gym and come out with a victory, and play well, that's a good thing,"  he said.

Erika Foreman led Santa Barbara with 11 kills and 12 digs and Chloe Maurceri had seven kills.

"Obviously, Laguna Blanca is a very experienced team; they don't make mistakes," Arneson said. "We need to clean things up. Our serving needs to be more consistent and our team defense overall needs to be better."

Arneson said he hopes Laguna Blanca brings home a CIF title this season. "I wish them the best. They have all the pieces to the puzzle. They're just a really good team."

The Dons return to Channel League play Thursday at Buena.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

