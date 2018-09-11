Laguna Blanca Volleyball Wins in Return to the Court

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca picked up its game as the match went along and eventually defeated St. Joseph, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 on Tuesday.

The Owls had a balanced attack, with three players in double figures for kills. Macy Christal led the team with 16, Audrey Murphy had 13 and Ella Delwiche added 12. Murphy picked up 20 digs and Christal had 15 to complete double-doubles.

Margaux Murphy also had 20 digs and Maddie Walker scooped 13 to go with 54 assists.

“We came out very slow tonight, not surprisingly since the girls were gone all last week (on a school trip). But they know we expect more," Laguna assisant Kat Niksto said. "Our spark tonight came from middle Ella Delwiche, she hit a career-high 12 kills, while hitting at a .400 clip. She was unstoppable tonight.

"Margaux Murphy scooped up a lot of digs from all three back-row defensive positions, while Macy Christal had some big swings from the outside.”



The Owls (5-1) start Tri-Valley League play Thursday at home against St. Bonaventure at 6 p.m.

