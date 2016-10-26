Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Laguna Blanca Waits for CIF Decision on Playoffs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 26, 2016 | 5:23 p.m.

Laguna Blanca won its 10th girls tennis match of the year, beating Villanova Prep, 15-3, on Senior Day.

The Owls, who play a freelance schedule, now wait to see if the CIF-Southern Section will select them for a playoff spot. Since the Condor League dropped tennis in 2014, Laguna has missed the playoffs.

The doubles team of Mia Waters and Jules Bernard dropped only two games en route to winning three sets. Holly Tobias and Ernie Sheffin won 6-0 in the first round of doubles and Cindy Shan joined fellow senior Tobias to earn a 6-1 victory.

Laguna's No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Miller and Fiona Flynn won the first round 6-1 and subbed out for the senior squad of Natasha Heyer and Sally Li. Heyer and Li  lost a tough match in a tie breaker 6-7 (3-7), where Natasha served down 5-6 and sent the set into the tiebreaker.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

