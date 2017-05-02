Laguna Blanca Wins 13th Tennis Match to Secure Playoff Spot

Tennis

Laguna Blanca secured CIF tennis playoff spot with a 16-2 win at Coast Union in Cambria on Tuesday.

The Owls won their 13th match, tying a program record for regular season victories. They now wait for the CIF Division 4 playoff to be announced on Monday, May 8.

Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe is ecstatic to lead his team into the postseason.

"Over the years I have had the great pleasure of watching this team develop from one that struggled for wins to a consistent performer," he said. "We were pretty crushed to miss the playoffs last season, despite going 12-4 and being seeded in the top-10 most of the year. We graduated a lot of guys after that and I had to re-orient our team goals more towards player development. To achieve what we've accomplished this season with no seniors anywhere near the starting lineup and starting four freshmen is thrilling."

He said Kelvin Chen is a perfect example of how hard work has paid off. Chen subbed at singles and won two sets, including a 7-1 tiebreaker to finish the match.

"In large part, he and a number of his teammates have dedicated themselves to improvement and that dedication is starting to bear fruit," said the coach.

Conor Scheinberg also impressed in singles, sweeping three sets of play, while usual singles players Kai Nakamura and Victor Liu played with various partners in the doubles lineup, recording three set wins each as well.

Laguna Blanca, currently ranked No. 7 in Division 4. also continues a five-year streak of appearances in the CIF top-10. During that time, the Owls have gone a notable 62-17 in regular season play. They now enter the playoffs as a freelance team and will likely play next in the wild-card round on Tuesday, May 9.

