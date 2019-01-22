Laguna Blanca Wins First Game on Ventura College Field

Boys Soccer

The Laguna Blanca boys soccer team broke through and won for the first time on the Ventura College field, beating Foothill Tech 3-1 in a Frontier League match on Tuesday.

The Owls got goals from Dylan Young, Luca Wahlberg and Owen Pryor to beat the Dragons and improve to 2-1-2 in league.

Laguna Blanca had never won at Ventura College, including a CIF semifinal game back in 2017.

Young got the Owls going in the first half with a goal on a penalty kick.

Wahlberg beat the Foothill Tech goalkeeper on a shot from the far left corner and Pryor finished a well-executed play off a long throw-in. Andrew Tolles headed the ball to Fatta Koroma and he headed to Pryor for a 3-1 lead.

Laguna hosts Cate on Thursday.