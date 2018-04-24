Laguna Blanca Wins Tight Match Against Carpinteria, 11-7

Tennis

Laguna Blanca boys tennis prevailed over Carpinteria on Tuesday, 11-7.

The Owls were led by senior captain Alex Furukawa, who convincingly swept his three sets with a bagel and two breadsticks (6-0, 6-1, 6-1).

Laguna also got a first-round boost from Victor Liu, who topped Carp's no. 2 singles Myles Morgan. Liu won 6-1, a sharp turnaround from his 5-7 loss to Morgan last week.

In doubles, Royals Kirby Zapata-Solomon Nahooikaika swept their three sets. Meanwhile, Laguna's Kai Nakamura fought back from 1-4 down to force and win a tiebreaker. It was good enough for the Owls to go up 8-4 with six matches remaining.

Luke Nahooikaika-Cameron Gralewski went 2-1 and started to find a little more rhythm at the end of the day but the match was already clinched by then.

"To say we were disappointed with our performance last week would be putting it lightly," Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe said. "On the first day after spring break we came back and were promptly and rudely awakened by a very solid Carp High team.

"I'm very happy with the way we responded though, getting after it in practice and in match-play and handling the mental challenge of a tight match today," he continued.

Laguna, now 9-2 on the season, visit Rio Mesa on Wednesday and then host Dunn on Thursday. Carp remains 6-0 in the Frontier League after the non-league loss.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.