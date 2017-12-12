Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:22 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Laguna Blanca’s Aidan O’Donnell Named CIF 8-Man Football Defensive MVP

Two Owls on Division 2 team; 3 Cate players make Division 1 honor squad

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 12, 2017 | 11:11 a.m.

Three members of Laguna Blanca’s 8-man football team received All-CIF honors, and Aidan O’Donnell was named the Division 2 Defensive Player of the Year.

Aidan O’Donnell is a CIF MVP. Click to view larger
Aidan O’Donnell is a CIF MVP.

Alex Furukawa and Miles McGovern were named to the All-CIF Division 2 team. Furukawa played receiver and defensive back while McGovern played defensive line and running back. 

O’Donnell excelled as a middle linebacker for an Owls team that reached the CIF Championship game for the first time in program history. The Owls finished as the Division 2 runner-up, falling to Lancaster Baptist in the final.

In a 42-36 semifinal win against Hesperia Christian, O’Donnell and McGovern stopped Hesperia Christian’s quarterback on a fourth-and-inches play near the goal-line to preserve the victory.

Division 1

In Division 1 of 8-man football, Cate had three players selected All-CIF: senior lineman Christopher Bennett, junior quarterback Jack Deardorff and junior running back Drew Anastasio.

From Orcutt Academy, seniors Darin Miller, Eddie Lundberg and Jared Sutton were named to the elite squad.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 