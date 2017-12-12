Laguna Blanca’s Aidan O’Donnell Named CIF 8-Man Football Defensive MVP

Football

Three members of Laguna Blanca’s 8-man football team received All-CIF honors, and Aidan O’Donnell was named the Division 2 Defensive Player of the Year.

Alex Furukawa and Miles McGovern were named to the All-CIF Division 2 team. Furukawa played receiver and defensive back while McGovern played defensive line and running back.

O’Donnell excelled as a middle linebacker for an Owls team that reached the CIF Championship game for the first time in program history. The Owls finished as the Division 2 runner-up, falling to Lancaster Baptist in the final.

In a 42-36 semifinal win against Hesperia Christian, O’Donnell and McGovern stopped Hesperia Christian’s quarterback on a fourth-and-inches play near the goal-line to preserve the victory.

Division 1

In Division 1 of 8-man football, Cate had three players selected All-CIF: senior lineman Christopher Bennett, junior quarterback Jack Deardorff and junior running back Drew Anastasio.

From Orcutt Academy, seniors Darin Miller, Eddie Lundberg and Jared Sutton were named to the elite squad.

