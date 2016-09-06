Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:54 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca’s Experience, Execution, Skill Too Much for Santa Barbara

Owls takes first step toward "City Championship" with a sweep over Dons

Caylin Zimmerman of Laguna Blanca hits over the block of Santa Barbara’s Brenna Carney, left, and Bella Gnaidek. Zimmerman led the Owls with 14 kills. Click to view larger
Caylin Zimmerman of Laguna Blanca hits over the block of Santa Barbara’s Brenna Carney, left, and Bella Gnaidek. Zimmerman led the Owls with 14 kills. (JC Corliss /Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 6, 2016 | 10:23 p.m.

Laguna Blanca gave a demonstration on the value of experience and execution in a three-set girls volleyball sweep over Santa Barbara High on Tuesday at Merovick Gym. The scores were 25-22, 25-18, 25-18.

The Owls, a defending CIF champion, used stellar ball control and defense to beat the Dons for the first time in three meetings.

Laguna Blanca is playing for a "City Championship" this season as it is taking on all three local Channel League schools — Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos — in full matches.

“Credit the three public schools for playing us,” Laguna Blanca coach Jason Donnelly said. “They don’t have to play us, but they know we’re competitive and they know it’s going to be a good match. They go out on a limb to play us. We have an opportunity to do some good things.”

The unbeaten Owls (6-0) didn’t disappoint on Tuesday.

On defense, Sophia Fay led three players in double figures in digs with 17; Maddy Nicolson had 15 and Kendall White added 13. The team had 72 total digs.

Caylin Zimmerman and Laurel Kujan paced the Laguna Blanca attack with 14 and 10 kills, respectively, while setter Kelly Bickett handed out 37 assists and added five kills.

All six leaders Tuesday were part of last year’s Laguna Blanca team that won the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA title and advanced to the CIF Division 4 State Tournament final.

Laurel Kujan reaches high for a set from Kelly Bickett of Laguna Blanca as Santa Barbara blocker Claire Baker looks on. Click to view larger
Laurel Kujan reaches high for a set from Kelly Bickett of Laguna Blanca as Santa Barbara blocker Claire Baker looks on. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Donnelly pointed out that’s all water under the bridge.

“We let go of last year pretty quickly,” he said. “The memories are always going to be there but we don’t talk about last year. We talk about finding our identity this year so (the players) know we got to beat good teams to do that.”

Santa Barbara, meanwhile, is a work in process.

“There are times we have only one senior on the court,” Santa Barbara coach John Gannon said. “We’re just a young bunch. That Laguna team is a good team, and you can see they play cohesively as a unit. Their defense is spot on, their ball control is really good and they just have a chemistry from playing together that we are trying to build. You can’t make up for all that experience of playing together. We’re trying but we’re not quite there yet.”

The Dons had their moments in the match in the first set. A kill by Linnea Skinner brought them to within three, 23-20, and an ace serve by Ellie Chenoweth made it 24-22.  But they couldn’t overcome the tenacious defensive play of Laguna Blanca. On the winning point, the Owls scrambled to keep the ball alive before Zimmerman scooped it into an open spot on the Santa Barbara side. The Dons (1-3) were stunned and the ball dropped to the floor.

“This program was built on the ability to out-ball control the other team,” Donnelly explained. “We spent so much time serving, passing and digging, and our kids have bought into it. They love it and they’re into it. They just love to play defense.”

Laguna Blanca (6-0) carried the momentum of the win into the second set and built a 15-7 lead. Bickett was dealing, as she fed Zimmerman, Nicolson and middle Kathryn Norris for big kills.

Kujan showed off her big arm swing in the third set and finished the match with a crushing spike.

“She’s committed to play beach volleyball at USC,” Donnelly said. “She’s a great beach player and a phenomenal athlete. We’re doing a lot of different things with her. She gives us a lot of options, and with our ball control we’re able to run some things through her.”

Linnea Skinner led Santa Barbara with 9 kills, while Chloe Mauceri had 7 and Erika Foreman 6.

Gannon said it’s a challenge to build the kind of cohesiveness Laguna Blanca has.

“There’s no substitute for reps, and when you got all those reps under your belt together as a group, that can be really beneficial. In this case, we don’t have those reps together as a group, so you try to get experience as the season goes along and hopefully by the end of the season you’re playing better volleyball.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 