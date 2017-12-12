Laguna Blanca’s Kelly Bickett Earns All-CIF Volleyball Honors for 2nd Straight Year

Laguna Blanca senior Kelly Bickett has been named to the All-CIF Division 5 Girls Volleyball Team.

She played setter and outside hitter for the Owls, who went 27-4 and advanced to the CIF quarterfinals.

This is Bickett’s second straight All-CIF honor for volleyball. She was picked to the Division 6 team last year.

As a sophomore, she played for an Owls team that won a CIF-Southern Section title and was runner-up in the state.

Bickett is one of the most decorated athletes at Laguna Blanca. She’s also earned All-CIF recognition in soccer in her junior and sophomore years.

