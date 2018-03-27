Laguna Blanca’s Kelly Bickett Repeats as Two-Sport All-CIF Honoree

Soccer

Julia Pritchard of Santa Ynez on CIF D4 soccer team; Avi Ghitterman of San Marcos on D2 boys squad

Kelly Bickett capped a stellar athletic career at Laguna Blanca by earning an All-CIF double for the second straight year.

Bickett was named to the All CIF-Southern Section Division 7 girls soccer team. In the fall, the senior was an All-CIF honoree in volleyball. She accomplished the same feat during her junior year.

This is her third straight year earning soccer honors.

Santa Ynez High’s senior midfielder Julia Pritchard was chosen to the All-CIF Division 4 team. Pritchard led the Pirates to a 17-2-1 season. She scored 13 goals and dished out a whopping 31 assists.

Pritchard has signed to continue her career at Sonoma State.

Avi Ghitterman, a slick midfielder for the San Marcos boys soccer team, was selected to the All-CIF Division 2 squad. He helped the Royals to second place in the Channel League behind Santa Barbara and to their first CIF playoff berth since 2012.

