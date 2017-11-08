Laguna Blanca’s Laurel Kujan Signs With USC

Laurel Kujan made Laguna Blanca girls volleyball history on Wednesday, becoming the first Owls player to sign a National Letter of Intent with a NCAA Division 1 program.

Kujan signed on Wednesday to play beach volleyball at USC, the three-time defending national champion.

The senior put her signature on a National Letter of Intent during a signing ceremony at Merovick Gym on Wednesday. After filling out her letter, she received a big cheer from her Laguna Blanca volleyball teammates, friends, family and faculty members.

“I’m so happy. I can’t believe how this all happened,” said Kujan, who played on Laguna Blanca’s indoor team, making the playoffs all four years and winning a CIF-SS title in her sophomore season. “I never dreamed of going to USC. How it’s all come together, it’s super exciting.”

Kujan has held a California Beach Volleyball Association triple-A rating since her sophomore year.

“I played in lots of beach tournaments throughout California since 8th grade. The whole (recruiting) process probably started freshman year. I’ve been in contact with (USC coaches) for a while.”

She said USC has “always been on top of the schools I wanted to go to. They have such an amazing program and their academics are on top. I really love the community and everything about it.”

