Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:03 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Laguna Blanca’s Laurel Kujan Signs With USC

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 8, 2017 | 7:57 p.m.

Laurel Kujan made Laguna Blanca girls volleyball history on Wednesday, becoming the first Owls player to sign a National Letter of Intent with a NCAA Division 1 program.

Laurel Kujan is taking her game to USC. Click to view larger
Laurel Kujan is taking her game to USC. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk)

Kujan signed on Wednesday to play beach volleyball at USC, the three-time defending national champion.

The senior put her signature on a National Letter of Intent during a signing ceremony at Merovick Gym on Wednesday. After filling out her letter, she received a big cheer from her Laguna Blanca volleyball teammates, friends, family and faculty members.

“I’m so happy. I can’t believe how this all happened,” said Kujan, who played on Laguna Blanca’s indoor team, making the playoffs all four years and winning a CIF-SS title in her sophomore season. “I never dreamed of going to USC. How it’s all come together, it’s super exciting.”

Kujan has held a California Beach Volleyball Association triple-A rating since her sophomore year. 

“I played in lots of beach tournaments throughout California since 8th grade. The whole (recruiting) process probably started freshman year. I’ve been in contact with (USC coaches) for a while.” 

She said USC has “always been on top of the schools I wanted to go to. They have such an amazing program and their academics are on top. I really love the community and everything about it.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 