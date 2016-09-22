Laguna Blanca’s Serving Too Much for Viewpoint

Girls Volleyball

Top-ranked Laguna Blanca blasted 16 service aces and swept visiting Viewpoint, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20, in a non-league girls volleyball match at Merovick Gym.

"We had one of our most effective nights from the service line," Laguna Blanca assistant coach Kat Niksto said.

Laurel Kujan led the Owls with six aces to go with 10 kills and five digs. Maddy Nicolson served five aces, had nine kills and eight digs.

"Maddy played great all around on the outside, really bringing what we worked on in practice onto the court for the match tonight," said Niksto.

Caylin Zimmerman was the team's kill leader with 11 and picked up 17 digs for a double-double. She had a .500 hitting percentage.

Kendall White added three aces and shined in the back row.

The Owls, 11-1 and the No. 1 team in CIF-Southern Section Division 6, play at San Marcos on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

