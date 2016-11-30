Carpinteria Girls Beat Laguna Blanca

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria scored two goals in the first half and blanked Laguna Blanca, 3-0, in a non-league girls soccer match on Wednesday.

It was the season opener for Laguna Blanca, while Carpinteria was coming off a 5-3 loss against Channel Islands on Tuesday.

"We only had 2 days to prepare with our full squad and so we are not fully fit and are still sorting out positions, but we played with heart and gained a lot of insight into the squad, despite the loss," said Laguna Blanca coach Kevin Shertzer.

Shertzer made adjustments at halftime and the Owls responded with better play.

"We made a number of tactical changes which saw us more organized and begin to put more pressure on their goal," said the coach. "The game settled into a midfield battle where we would attack, then they would mount a dangerous counterattack. They scored late in the half off of one of those counterattacks."

Laguna Blanca is back in action Friday at home against Santa Clarita Christian.