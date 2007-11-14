Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 8:02 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Laguna Returns to CIF Final but Santa Barbara Falls Short

Laguna Blanca will defend its CIF title this weekend against Calvary Chapel of Murrieta, the team it beat in last year's championship. Santa Barbara goes down to defeat.

By | November 14, 2007 | 7:14 a.m.

Heavy hitters get most photos, and the most quoted stats, but insiders know thatpassing wins matches. And CIF titles.

Laguna Blanca passed every serve and test that Woodcrest Christian could throw atthem on the way to a four game semi-final victory at home 20-25, 25-16, 25-13,25-22. The Owls fought back from a first-game loss with Emily Davisson’s flawlessserve receiving, smooth setting from Marisa Nicoletti, and some big artillery fromsophomore Jackie Harvey (30 kills) and junior Katie Borden (16 kills).

Last season’s Division 4A Champion, Laguna looks to make its back-to-back dreams cometrue, in the CIF final either Friday or Saturday against top-seeded Calvary Chapelof Murrieta, the same foe they faced in the 2006 final.

Santa Barbara lost its semi-final battle with Flintridge Sacred Heart in three gamesbefore a raucous crowd on the road, 25-19,27-25,25-11. The Dons, Channel Leaguechampions, and top seeds in Division 1A, had a season to be proud of, but fell justshort in the pivotal second game.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 