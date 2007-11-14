Laguna Returns to CIF Final but Santa Barbara Falls Short

Heavy hitters get most photos, and the most quoted stats, but insiders know thatpassing wins matches. And CIF titles.
Laguna Blanca passed every serve and test that Woodcrest Christian could throw atthem on the way to a four game semi-final victory at home 20-25, 25-16, 25-13,25-22. The Owls fought back from a first-game loss with Emily Davisson’s flawlessserve receiving, smooth setting from Marisa Nicoletti, and some big artillery fromsophomore Jackie Harvey (30 kills) and junior Katie Borden (16 kills).
Last season’s Division 4A Champion, Laguna looks to make its back-to-back dreams cometrue, in the CIF final either Friday or Saturday against top-seeded Calvary Chapelof Murrieta, the same foe they faced in the 2006 final.
Santa Barbara lost its semi-final battle with Flintridge Sacred Heart in three gamesbefore a raucous crowd on the road, 25-19,27-25,25-11. The Dons, Channel Leaguechampions, and top seeds in Division 1A, had a season to be proud of, but fell justshort in the pivotal second game.