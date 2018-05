Laguna Students Give ‘Grease’ a Spark

It may be hot outside this weekend, but cool rules in Laguna Blanca School's spring musical. Final shows are today and tomorrow.

The final performances of Grease will be staged at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Spaulding Auditorium, on the campus of Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Drive. Tickets are $10 at the door.

There are two more performances of Laguna Blanca School ‘s spring musical, Grease, and you won’t want to miss this time-honored, feel-good classic. Jim Jacobs’ and Warren Casey’s 1972 musical about teenage angst and high school life in the 1950s is lighting up the stage at the Spaulding Auditorium with its exuberant dances, memorable characters, and, of course, good old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >