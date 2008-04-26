Laguna Students Give ‘Grease’ a Spark
It may be hot outside this weekend, but cool rules in Laguna Blanca School's spring musical. Final shows are today and tomorrow.
By Tara Broucqsault | April 26, 2008 | 7:40 a.m.
There are two more performances of Laguna Blanca School‘s spring musical, Grease, and you won’t want to miss this time-honored, feel-good classic. Jim Jacobs’ and Warren Casey’s 1972 musical about teenage angst and high school life in the 1950s is lighting up the stage at the Spaulding Auditorium with its exuberant dances, memorable characters, and, of course, good old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll.
The final performances of Grease will be staged at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Spaulding Auditorium, on the campus of Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Drive. Tickets are $10 at the door.
