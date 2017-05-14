Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:15 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Students to Celebrate Life of Late Soccer Coach

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca | May 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Laguna Blanca students have organized a Benefit Soccer Tournament and Celebration of Life for beloved Laguna Soccer Coach Davies Kabogoza, who died on April 29 after he disappeared while stand-up paddle boarding at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The tournament, which Laguna Blanca students have named #DOIT4DAVIES, will be 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the school's athletic fields, 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara.

Laguna 11th-grader and soccer player Brooklyn Kinsler, who was coached by Davies, came up with the idea for the event, which is being fully orchestrated by the students, from promotional flyers, bake sales, food, music, and ceremony/event coordination.

Tournament entry is free. Available for purchase at the event will be food and commemorative jerseys with Davies’ number 13, and additional contributions are welcomed.

Funds collected will be sent to Davies’ mother in Uganda, as he used to do. The students hope their support will demonstrate to his mother what a positive impact Davies had on those around him.

RSVPs and registration are required as soon as possible at www.lagunablanca.org/davies in order to organize soccer teams.

Several soccer pitches will be lined to allow various games to happen simultaneously.

“It’s not competitive — just an event doing what Davies loved,” said fellow Laguna Soccer Coach Kevin Shertzer. There will be a short ceremony preceding the games.

Davies arrived in the U.S. in late 2010 and played/coached soccer at Santa Barbara City College. More recently, he coached at Laguna Blanca School.

He played for Westmont College, where he graduated last year with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. Davies also was a physical therapy aide at Hayashida Physical Therapy in Santa Barbara.
 
Laguna Blanca students invite anyone who was impacted by Davies to participate in or attend the celebration of his life.

For more information abut Laguna Blanca, visit www.lagunablanca.org or call 687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault  for Laguna Blanca.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]noozhawk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 