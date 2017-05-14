Laguna Students to Celebrate Life of Late Soccer Coach

Laguna Blanca students have organized a Benefit Soccer Tournament and Celebration of Life for beloved Laguna Soccer Coach Davies Kabogoza, who died on April 29 after he disappeared while stand-up paddle boarding at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The tournament, which Laguna Blanca students have named #DOIT4DAVIES, will be 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the school's athletic fields, 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara.

Laguna 11th-grader and soccer player Brooklyn Kinsler, who was coached by Davies, came up with the idea for the event, which is being fully orchestrated by the students, from promotional flyers, bake sales, food, music, and ceremony/event coordination.

Tournament entry is free. Available for purchase at the event will be food and commemorative jerseys with Davies’ number 13, and additional contributions are welcomed.

Funds collected will be sent to Davies’ mother in Uganda, as he used to do. The students hope their support will demonstrate to his mother what a positive impact Davies had on those around him.

RSVPs and registration are required as soon as possible at www.lagunablanca.org/davies in order to organize soccer teams.

Several soccer pitches will be lined to allow various games to happen simultaneously.

“It’s not competitive — just an event doing what Davies loved,” said fellow Laguna Soccer Coach Kevin Shertzer. There will be a short ceremony preceding the games.

Davies arrived in the U.S. in late 2010 and played/coached soccer at Santa Barbara City College. More recently, he coached at Laguna Blanca School.

He played for Westmont College, where he graduated last year with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. Davies also was a physical therapy aide at Hayashida Physical Therapy in Santa Barbara.



Laguna Blanca students invite anyone who was impacted by Davies to participate in or attend the celebration of his life.

For more information abut Laguna Blanca, visit www.lagunablanca.org or call 687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca.