Officials Ponder Bypassing Lake Cachuma to Get State Water to South Coast

As California’s drought drags on and Lake Cachuma’s water levels dwindle, the Central Coast Water Authority is exploring a bypass project that would connect the State Water Project pipeline directly to the local facilities that deliver water to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Basically, if the lake gets too dry to use as a reservoir, the workaround could skip the lake entirely and deliver water pipe to pipe.

Agencies are concerned about the ability to get water supplies to the South Coast from Cachuma if the lake drops to the “dead pool” of 12,000 acre-feet, CCWA executive director Ray Stokes said.

It’s a contingency planning move and the goal is to make a direct connection between the CCWA-operated state water pipeline and the intake tower that links Cachuma to the South Coast, said Tom Mosby, general manager of the Montecito Water District.

The pipeline and the tower are about two miles apart.

With low lake levels, evaporation and the topography of the lake bed, agencies may not be able to convey water through the reservoir itself, Mosby explained.

There are also water-quality concerns once the levels drop to the “dead pool” — what the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board calls the “minimum pool” — which could increase treatment costs. At a certain point water is “the dregs of the lake,” Stokes said.

COMB has already built an emergency pumping station to get water into the distribution system once lake levels drop too low to use the gravity-feed system.

The emergency pumping station will get water up the intake tower and into the Tecolote Tunnel, which delivers water to Goleta, Santa Barbara and Montecito.

Cushman Contracting Corp., which built and operates the facility, is contractually obligated to deliver 45 million gallons per day once it’s started, and COMB expects to start operating in June, general manager Randy Ward said.

Lake Cachuma had 53,436 acre-feet of water as of Friday, a figure that represents 27.6 percent of capacity. An acre-foot of water is a unit of volume, about 43,560 cubic feet, that would cover an acre of area to a depth of one foot.

Included in the COMB plan is the option to move the pumping barge to a deeper part of the lake if necessary, relocating near Lake Cachuma County Park, which is about 6,000 feet closer to the state water pipeline at Bradbury Dam at the west end of the lake.

When the lake reaches the “dead pool,” COMB can only pump out water at the rate it comes in, so agencies will rely on water coming in via the CCWA pipeline.

“At that point, it may make sense to connect CCWA’s pipeline directly to the tower inlet tower, rather than conveying water through the dead pool,” CCWA engineer Dan Ellison wrote in a technical memo.

“A direct connection would reduce losses from evaporation and seepage. A direct connection would also reduce the cost of treatment provided by the South Coast agencies.”

The memo presented options to construct a pipeline to the temporary pumping station (once it’s located near the county park campgrounds) from the CCWA’s pipe that discharges water over Bradbury Dam’s spillway.

The CCWA could build a floating pipeline through the lake or anchor one along the shoreline, the memo proposed. The pumping station will already be connected to COMB’s intake tower.

Stokes already hired an engineering firm to determine initial cost estimates, which it pegged at $2 million, including about $150,000 for engineering and permitting. He wants to be proactive in case the project is necessary in the future, which it may not be, he said.

South Coast water agencies would pay for the project through the Central Coast Water Authority.

Stokes said the CCWA is working with the county on estimated future lake levels based on what the agency is pumping in through the State Water Project pipelines, what water agencies are pumping out, and what downstream releases are required.

COMB hasn’t been participating in the bypass project discussions since it deals with extending a CCWA pipeline, Ward said.

There may not be any state water to deliver next year, Mosby said, but agencies would bring all their carryover water through that CCWA pipeline into Lake Cachuma. The Montecito Water District already is planning for a future without surface water by pursuing its own desalination facility.

“If the entire state’s going dry, there won’t be any state water to deliver next year,” he said. “We’ll deliver carryover water in San Luis Reservoir and after that if it stays dry, what’s left? Desal.”

