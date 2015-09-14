Lake Cachuma Dock Fire Destroys Pontoon Boat, Damages Others

Advice

An early morning fire at one of Lake Cachuma's docks destroyed a large pontoon boat and damaged several others, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire apparently started on the pontoon boat and spread to the dock, public information officer Mike Eliason said. It appears to be accidental, he said.

Engines and a water tender from County Fire and an engine from the Los Padres National Forest responded to the lake around 12:30 a.m. Monday to find a section of boat dock in flames.

A large pontoon boat was completely destroyed, another was damaged, and one or two aluminum motor boats — which are rented out to lake visitors — were also damaged, Eliason said.

The fire was about 6 feet wide and impacted a 30-foot section of dock.

An investigator responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which was extinguished in about 20 minutes, Eliason said.

There were no injuries. ​

