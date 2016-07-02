Lake Cachuma Still Drawing a Summer Crowd Despite Dropping Water Levels

Campers, boaters, nature lovers and others are finding plenty to do and see — even admire — at the drought-scarred Santa Barbara County park

The dropping water levels at drought-plagued Lake Cachuma are taking their toll on wildlife but lake-goers have not been deterred.

Mark Sanchez, who has been camping at Cachuma for about 50 years, said he won’t stop going as long as there’s fishing and boating available.

“A few years ago, the numbers were kind of dwindling,” he told Noozhawk. “However, after they gave the park and marina a facelift, enhanced the boating policies, created a new dog park and acquired a new proprietor for the general store, numbers seem to have returned to normal.”

During Memorial Day weekend, which usually kicks off the lake’s busiest time of the year, the park was completely booked. The Fourth of July weekend promises to be another packed holiday.

For people looking for a quieter atmosphere during the summer, a weekday visit may be a better bet.

Lake Cachuma’s water level has dropped 90 feet since the drought began in 2011, according to Rosey Bishop, a park naturalist.

In terms of related limits on recreational activities, one of the biggest is that the park no longer permits the launch of personal boats, a policy that took effect in October 2015, Bishop said.

Sanchez said he and his wife are able to pursue most of the activities they did before the drought; they’re just more limited in scope.

For example, he said he still likes to go out on the lake, whether to fish or go kayaking, but the lake’s boat area has shrunk considerably.

Although personal boats are restricted, Bishop said, the lake marina boasts a fleet of boats for people to use, like canoes, motor boats, kayaks and pontoons.

Bishop, who leads the boating and walking tours around the lake, said the reduced water levels have been met with intrigue rather than disappointment.

“The water level is definitely a topic, but it is more of an interest to people than a downer,” she said. “Seeing areas of land and old historic features that are typically submerged is intriguing to people and the wildlife does not disappoint.”

Wildlife at the lake has been affected by the changing water levels in different ways. The number of ducks and ospreys has been reduced due to dwindling space, while wading birds like egrets and herons have benefited from the shallower waters, Bishop said.

“We regularly see many different species of birds — waterfowl, wading birds, shorebirds, songbirds, raptors (including eagles), etc., deer, squirrels, turtles, coyotes, and occasionally bobcats,” she said.

Even though the water levels have been dropping, all the usual events and activities are in full swing.

“There are hikes you can take in and around the park,” Bishop said. “A guided nature walk every Saturday as well as a Junior Ranger Program. All of the regular activities can still be done on water — wildlife cruises, boating, kayaking, fishing.”

Much of the vegetation around the lake is drought-resistant so the plants are still hanging in there, according to Bishop.

Due to the rain the plants received in the winter, they were able to grow in the spring, which resulted in more hiding places for animals like deer, red-winged blackbirds and sparrows, she pointed out.

A popular attraction at Lake Cachuma, even with all the changes to the environment, are the nature cruises, which are two-hour guided tours around the lake led by a park naturalist.

“The biggest change is the amount of area,” Bishop explained. “When the lake is full or close to being full, I would have to pick one side or area to visit for the full two hours. I could spend an hour in one cove.

“The lake was way too expansive to see the whole perimeter on one two-hour cruise. Now I do the entire perimeter in the two-hour time.”

Bishop said the cruises never disappoint.

“People are always quite pleased with the nature cruise and the amount of wildlife we see,” she said. “They actually seem surprised in a way.”

In terms of accessibility to the lake, the drought has proved to be somewhat of a nuisance.

Before the drought, there was no problem getting on boats because the dock was right near the waiting area. Today, visitors either must drive down into the lake bed, which is now a parking lot, or descend a steep hill that takes about five minutes to walk, Bishop said.

Even boarding a boat can be a challenge for some people.

“People have to be OK on their feet to get on the boat,” Bishop said.

Prior to the drought, there was an access ramp for people with physical limitations, but this is no longer a safe option, she added.

Sanchez has seen a lot of changes at Lake Cachuma over the decades he has been visiting.

“Many obstacles (natural and man made) that used to be under water are now visible,” he said. “A bridge that used to be part of Highway 154, parts of an old dairy that used to be there, several cliffs, and many channels and bottom contours that could potentially be great fishing spots, once the water comes back.”

Fishing, along with the fish, actually has benefited from the drought.

Lake Cachuma had a private stocking permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which resulted in more than 10,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout, or sterile fish, being placed into the lake, Bishop said.

The state agency conducted a spring pre-spawning fishery survey at the lake. Final results have not been completed, but Bishop said preliminary results showed excellent, healthy fish populations of large and small-mouthed bass, trout, catfish, bluegill, crappie and carp.

“Fishing is a great pastime and tradition for locals as well as visitors, so I suspect there will continue to be a lot of fishing throughout the summer,” Bishop said.

— Noozhawk intern James Fike can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.