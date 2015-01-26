Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:50 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Lake Cachuma Emergency Pumping Facility Operational But Still in Standby Mode

Staff with the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board now believe the lake will be pumped starting in April or May

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | January 26, 2015 | 9:15 p.m.

More than $2 million in grants have been finalized for the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board’s emergency pumping facility project at Lake Cachuma, which is operational but still in standby mode.

The large project will be essential to pump water into the Tecolote Tunnel — which supplies Santa Barbara County’s South Coast with water — once reservoir levels drop too low to gravity-feed the intake towers of the water distribution system.

Current estimates show the system may not be turned on until April or May, COMB general manager Randy Ward said at Monday’s Board of Directors meeting.

COMB received $2 million in state funding for the project from the Department of Water Resources and State Water Resources Control Board and additional grants from the United States Bureau of Reclamation to pay $300,000 worth of electrical power costs for the pumping project, starting Jan. 23.

To date, the emergency pumping facility project has cost $4.3 million. 

Ward also updated the board on the poor condition of the COMB administration building, which had major roof leaks during a November storm. It’s a modular building behind the board meeting building and will need to be replaced, he said.

“The short story is that building is toast,” he said.

The COMB board went into closed session Monday afternoon to discuss whether the agency should intervene in a lawsuit filed against the Bureau of Reclamation regarding the Hilton Creek pumping system. The bureau is responsible for maintaining water in the creek for steelhead trout and a series of pump failures last year lead to a lawsuit filed by environmental groups.

A backup pump system project is under way and should be completed by mid-February, according to COMB.

There was a “little incident” Jan. 14 with no creek flow and COMB employees responded quickly to rescue a few fish, COMB’s fisheries division manager Tim Robinson said at Monday’s meeting.

Pumps were up and running again within an hour and a half, which was a good collaboration between the two agencies, he added.

Duane Stroup, a Bureau of Reclamation representative present at Monday’s meeting, said the agency is working to get the system online and identify any solutions to increase reliability.

COMB directors are still concerned about releasing water from Lake Cachuma for the fish, but the Bureau of Reclamation doesn’t recognize a “critical drought” until the lake levels drop to 30,000 acre-feet, Robinson said.

“And we have no control over that,” Ward reminded the board.

As of Monday, Lake Cachuma reportedly had 54,790 acre-feet of water, which represents 28.3 percent of capacity.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

