Lakers GM to Speak at Athletic Round Table’s Prelude to March Madness Event

Mitch Kupchak, general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers, will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table’s annual Prelude to March Madness event on Monday, March 14 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

Kupchak will talk about the Lakers and the NCAA Basketball Tournament. Local college basketball coaches also will give their takes on the tournament.

The festivities, which begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., also include an auction for four tickets to the Lakers-Boston Celtics game at Staples Center on April 3, four luxury box tickets for a Clippers game, signed sports memorabilia, courtesy of Bob Murphy of Coast 2 Coast, and more.

Presented by WPG Title Company and American Riviera Bank, the event is free to Platinum, Corporate, Founders and Regal members and their guests.

