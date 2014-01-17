Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:19 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Surfer Lakey Peterson Announces $50,000 Raised by H40 for Safe Water Project

By Chelsea Hartnett for Hands 4 Others | January 17, 2014 | 9:56 a.m.

Pro surfer and Santa Barbara native Lakey Peterson is proud to announce that $50,000 has been raised by youth-driven nonprofit Hands4Others (H4O) for the Safe Water Timor Project.

This donation is part of a three-year initiative to provide safe drinking water to the entire island of Indonesia and will be used to install five water systems, marking the second phase of the partnership between H4O and Water Missions International.

A longtime supporter and advocate for the Santa Barbara-based H4O, Peterson’s passion for the island of Rote served as the catalyst for Safe Water Timor, an initiative that grew out of her Surf4Water campaign with H4O. Initially setting out to raise funds for six water filtration systems for the island of Rote in Indonesia, the success of Surf4Water quickly expanded the goal into a campaign to fund 15 systems that will be implemented by Water Missions International over a three-year period.

"H4O is an amazing organization that makes huge differences in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people around the world without clean water," Peterson said. "Water is so present in my everyday life, and H4O is using this precious resource to make the world a better place. It's easy for young people like myself to get involved and make a real difference; just contact Casey at [email protected] for more information about starting or joining an H4O Club.”

H4O and Water Missions International continue to provide relief and spur volunteer support to disaster victims and impoverished areas in Indonesia, Haiti and other communities that lack safe water. After successfully installing five systems in 2013, H4O and Water Missions International are working together to launch the second phase of the Safe Water Timor initiative on Rote Island. The $50,000 will enable engineering partners to initiate and install the 2014 filtration systems.

“By partnering with Water Missions International, we are able to significantly improve the living conditions in Indonesia,” H4O Director Casey O’Toole said. “It’s very inspiring to see the youth deeply involved in this initiative. We only need five more systems until the entire island has access to clean water — which will save countless lives.”

Click here for more information.

— Chelsea Hartnett is a publicist representing Hands4Others.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 