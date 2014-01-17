Surfer Lakey Peterson Announces $50,000 Raised by H40 for Safe Water Project

Pro surfer and Santa Barbara native Lakey Peterson is proud to announce that $50,000 has been raised by youth-driven nonprofit Hands4Others (H4O) for the Safe Water Timor Project.

This donation is part of a three-year initiative to provide safe drinking water to the entire island of Indonesia and will be used to install five water systems, marking the second phase of the partnership between H4O and Water Missions International.

A longtime supporter and advocate for the Santa Barbara-based H4O, Peterson’s passion for the island of Rote served as the catalyst for Safe Water Timor, an initiative that grew out of her Surf4Water campaign with H4O. Initially setting out to raise funds for six water filtration systems for the island of Rote in Indonesia, the success of Surf4Water quickly expanded the goal into a campaign to fund 15 systems that will be implemented by Water Missions International over a three-year period.

"H4O is an amazing organization that makes huge differences in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people around the world without clean water," Peterson said. "Water is so present in my everyday life, and H4O is using this precious resource to make the world a better place. It's easy for young people like myself to get involved and make a real difference; just contact Casey at [email protected] for more information about starting or joining an H4O Club.”

H4O and Water Missions International continue to provide relief and spur volunteer support to disaster victims and impoverished areas in Indonesia, Haiti and other communities that lack safe water. After successfully installing five systems in 2013, H4O and Water Missions International are working together to launch the second phase of the Safe Water Timor initiative on Rote Island. The $50,000 will enable engineering partners to initiate and install the 2014 filtration systems.

“By partnering with Water Missions International, we are able to significantly improve the living conditions in Indonesia,” H4O Director Casey O’Toole said. “It’s very inspiring to see the youth deeply involved in this initiative. We only need five more systems until the entire island has access to clean water — which will save countless lives.”

— Chelsea Hartnett is a publicist representing Hands4Others.