Lakey Peterson Advances to U.S. Open of Surfing Quarterfinals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 28, 2016 | 3:38 p.m.

Santa Barbara's Lakey Peterson is back on her surfboard doing the things that have made her one of the big names in professional surfing.

Recovered from a broken ankle, Peterson returned to the World Surf League Championship Tour this week at the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing at Huntington Beach and won two heats to advance to the quarterfinals.

She opened the week-long competition with victories over three-time world champion Carissa Moore and Laura Enever and continued her winning run Wednesday with triumphs against Sally Fitzgibbons and Tatiana Weston-Web.

LAKEY ON VIDEO

Peterson has missed half of the WSL season while recovering from the injury she suffered surfing in Ventura last February. She finished sixth on last season’s pro circuit.

"It is funny because before my injury I would rarely win the first round and then the third round again," Peterson said in an interview with the WSL, "so maybe I have got some good mojo from it all. It is good to pick up where I left off. Into the Quarters is a great result and obviously I am going for the win."

Huntington has been a special place for Peterson. She won the Junior Women’s Pro there in 2011 and captured the WSL event in 2012.

"It feels good to be back," Peterson said. "My ankle and body are feeling great, and I'm stoked to be back at Huntington. Going straight into a heat with Carissa was good for me, it pushes me to do really well. I don't feel like I have much to lose after missing half the season. It was a lot of hard work to get back and I'm excited for the week ahead."

She’ll be back in action against Sage Erickson in one quarterfinal heat. Erickson is ranked 7th on the WSL Tour.

In Men's Pro competition, Santa Barbara's Conner Coffin advanced to the fourth round by finishing second in his third round heat behind American Kanoa Igarashi. Coffin, a rookie on the World Surf League Championship Tour, next surfs against Bino Lopes of Brazil and Australia's Matt Banting on Friday morning.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

