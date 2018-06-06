Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:45 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Lakey Peterson Wins in Bali, Takes Over No. 1 Ranking on World Surfing Tour

Lakey Peterson
Lakey Peterson’s victory in Bali is her second of the season on the World Surf League’s Championship Tour. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 6, 2018 | 8:10 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s Lakey Peterson won her second World Surf League Championship Tour event of the season and took over the world No. 1 ranking.

Peterson defeated reigning two-time tour champion Tyler Wright of Australia to capture the Corona Bali Protected at Keramas on Bali’s east coast on Sunday. 

It was the first women’s Championship Tour event in Bali, and Peterson’s victory vaulted her into first place on the world rankings list ahead over Stephanie Gilmore (35,630 points to 34,235).

“I’m over the moon,” Peterson told reporters after her 14.33 to 13.74 win one Wright. “This is just so crazy. Seeing Steph win in Brazil really lit a fire in me, and I came here and knew what I had to do. I’ve just been keeping calm all week. This is a really long year, so it’s been fun to be a part of it so far.

“To have a Final against Tyler was cool. She’s been surfing so well and when she took off on that last wave, I was so nervous and didn’t know if she’d get the score. In the end it worked out for me. That chair up the beach was so cool. There are people dancing everywhere. This is crazy.”

Peterson was treated like royalty after winning the title. She was given a crown and carried along the beach in a ceremonial chair.

It’s Peterson’s second title in four completed CT events this season. She also won a Bells Beach in Australia.

“Getting the Jeep Leader Jersey back is amazing,” Peterson said. “We are all here to have that on our back. I had it for a short second at Bells, then Steph has had it since, so it is nice to get it back from her and feel like the momentum is still with me.

“Everyone is surfing so well that it won’t be easy to keep. I just want to play my own game and almost act like I’m coming from behind still. I just want to enjoy every moment. I’d love to thank my fiance, my mum and my family for everything. It’s been a crazy few years and it feels like this year everything is coming together.”

Peterson got off to a great start in the final, scoring 8.33 on a wave to jump into the lead.

"I've been watching Lakey all week and I knew she would be tough to beat,” Wright told reporters. "She got that 8.33 early in the final and the waves slowed down and I couldn't catch her."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 