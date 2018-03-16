Lakey Peterson Wins World Surf League Opener at Gold Coast, Australia

Surfing

Santa Barbara’s Lakey Peterson started the 2018 World Surf League Women’s Championship Tour season with a victory in the season-opening Roxy Pro Gold Coast in Australia on Thursday.

Peterson defeated Australia’s Keely Andrew in the final at Kirra Point.

Peterson, who finished second in this event last year, started the final with a bang, scoring an 8.00 on her first wave and a 7.67 on her second. Andrew was unable to catch up.

VIDEO

Peterson will take the tour leader’s yellow jersey into the next competition, the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach in Victoria, Australia.

It was a big week for Peterson in Gold Coast. On Monday, she had a nine-point ride in her second-round heat.

The 23-year-old Peterson is in her seventh season on the World Tour. She finished last year ranked No. 6 in the world.

According to the WSL, Peterson raised her game during the offseason by surfing heavier waves with her coach, Mike “Snips” Parsons, and doing internse workouts in the gym to improve her fitness.

On the personal side, she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal