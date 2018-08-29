Thursday, August 30 , 2018, 12:41 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Lalo Delgado Injured in Westmont Draw With Marymount

By Westmont Sports Information | August 29, 2018 | 8:54 p.m.

Gabriel McEwen scored in the 79th minute to give Westmont men’s soccer a 1-1 draw with Marymount on Wednesday at Thorrington Field.

“I thought it was a disappointing (draw) for us today," Westmont coach Dave Wolf said of the result. "I thought we were OK in a lot of areas, but not really good in anything, with the exception of our back four. I thought our back four was pretty good today.”

The Warriors had a chance to strike first in the 22nd minute when Lucky Puengrod broke through some traffic and curved a ball from the right side with his left foot that was destined for the top right corner. Marymount’s goalkeeper Ramon Garcia made one of his five saves as he pushed the ball just enough to get it to ricochet off the post and back on to the field of play.

Ultimately, it was Marymount that struck first in the 62nd minute. Randy Martinez served the ball into the box, where Josip Mijic headed the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to give the Mariners the 1-0 advantage.

Westmont was able to respond in the 79th minute. Jeremiah Anderson fired a shot that was blocked by a Marymount defender. He then recovered the ball on the left side of the box, took a dribble and crossed it towards goal, where McEwen finished it for his first score of the season.

The Warriors had a scary moment in the 103rd minute. Junior captain and goalkeeper Lalo Delgado dove to his right to cover the left post and ended up banging his head on the post. The training staff came on the field and eventually carted him off.

“We were glad to see some movement and see him able to stand up under his own power," Wolf said. "He smacked the post pretty hard. You have to be thinking about the possibility of concussion and stuff in and around the neck area. We’ll treat that situation with the utmost care and putting his safety first moving forward.”

