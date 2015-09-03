Lalo Vasquez of Santa Maria, 1916–2015

Posted on September 3, 2015 | 9:12 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Surrounded by his loved ones, ​Lalo Vasquez passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, from natural causes.

Lalo was born in Zacatecas, Mexico, June 27, 1916. As a young boy he moved to the United States with his family and attended school in Texas.

As the family's primary means of support, Lalo began working at an early age, and moved to Santa Maria with his family in 1935.

Lalo was married to Lupe Baldiviez Vasquez for 65 years.

He initially worked in the agricultural industry and thereafter was an employee of Union Sugar for over 20 years. Following his retirement from Union Sugar, he was self employed doing lawn and yard care part time.

He thoroughly enjoyed his work and worked well into his early 90s.

Lalo was a family man, devoted to his wife Lupe and know as "lito" to his family. His signature traits were his mild temperament, calm demeanor and quiet nature.

He enjoyed going for walks, gardening, listening to music and going out dancing with his wife Lupe and friends. He loved singing for family and friends with his brother-in-law Rosario Baldiviez.

He was especially proud of becoming a naturalized citizen in 1960.

Lalo is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Frank and Helen Vasquez of Danville, Calif.; grandchildren Enrique Vasquez of Tracy, Calif. and Jocelyn Vasquez Archuleta (Dave) and three loving great grandchildren, Sergio, Diego and Emilio of Martinez, Calif. and theif sisters Jessie Castillo and Mary Bean of Santa Maria, Calif.

Lalo was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lupe, brothers Joe Vasquez, Julian Vasquez and sister Ramona Vasquez.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary with rosary services immediately following.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at St.Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Interment will be in the Santa Maria Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary and Crematory.

The Vasquez family express our heartfelt thanks to home caregiver Pam Carmichael and the staff at Villa Maria Care Center for their care and support of Lalo. Special appreciation to our cousin Virginia Rosa for her caring, friendship and outpouring of love and support for Lalo over the years.

You are all gratefully appreciated as we grieve his passing and celebrate his life.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.