Lance Bermudes Grand Slam Sparks Goleta Valley South LL U12 All Stars to Win

Lance Bermudes belted a grand slam in the first inning to ignite the Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars to an 8-5 victory over Southridge Little League in an elimination-round game at the So Cal Division 3 Tournament in Long Beach on Saturday.
Goleta Valley South banged out 10 hits in the victory. Brendon Cekada, Nicky Fell and Bermudes collected multiple hits. Cekada went 3-for-3 and Bermudes was 2-3 with five RBI.
Goleta Valley South is back in action against Northridge City on Monday night at Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.