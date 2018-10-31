Land a Plum Role in Lompoc Youth Theater’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Lompoc Youth Theater and Lompoc Recreation Division to hold auditions and one-week camp for mini musical

The Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Youth Theater announce the opening of registration for The Nutcracker mini musical winter camp and performance. Girls and boys in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to participate.

A mandatory audition date has been set for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Civic Auditorium, 217 South L St.

Those wanting to participate can pick up an audition packet and pre-register at Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. To register online, go to apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

The one-week theater camp runs 3:45-5:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, through Thursday, Dec. 6, with a scheduled performance on Saturday, Dec. 8.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 805-875-8100 or stop by Anderson Recreation Center.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.