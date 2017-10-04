Land Ho! A Look Back at Post-Civil War Land Policies in West

Dave Morris, local history professor, will present Go West: U.S. Land Policy and Records at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, October 21st, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at St.

Those ancestors who headed west along with millions of others in post-Civil War 19th century America, may have acquired land under one of the very generous (and somewhat haphazard) land policies established by the U.S. government.

Discover the origins of those policies, how they worked, and how they eventually led to 20th century policies we still see today.

Morris recently retired from Santa Barbara City College after a long career teaching history, including History of the American West, American Environmental History and other courses in the discipline. He received his BA and MA in History from UCSB.

Special interest groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy.

The monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and the featured speaker starts at 11 a.m.

It is not necessary to be a member to attend the presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.