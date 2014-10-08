Land Trust for Santa Barbara County Names New Executive Director

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County announced Wednesday that following a nationwide search, it has hired a new executive director, Chet Work, to take the Land Trust into the next decade.

Work comes to the Land Trust with more than 15 years of conservation experience, most recently with the Teton Regional Land Trust and before that with the Nature Conservancy.

"The Land Trust couldn't be more pleased to be welcoming Mr. Work to Santa Barbara County as our new executive director," Land Trust President Richard Nagler said. "In addition to his strong knowledge of and passion for coastal ecology and the preservation of agricultural lands, Mr. Work has a reputation in the Land Trust community for being a strong, savvy and enthusiastic leader. We are fortunate to find someone who has not only worked in the specialized world of land trusts, but has thrived in it.”

Work has spent the better part of the past 10 years working to ensure that family farms and ranches in Wyoming and Idaho continue to thrive in a landscape that has been under significant development pressure.

He holds a master's degree in environmental management from Duke University and conducted his post-graduate study in natural history and environmental education at the Teton Science School in Jackson, Wyo. He is a graduate of the rigorous Executive Leadership Program through the Land Trust Alliance, the umbrella organization for the 1,700 land trusts throughout the country.

"While I have been fortunate enough to work in some of the most beautiful places in the world, I am excited about this terrific opportunity to help protect the important landscapes in another beautiful place — Santa Barbara County," Work said. "I look forward to meeting and working with members of this special community."

Work was raised in Colorado, but moved several times in his youth. He claims the one consistent thing he had across all the locations he lived in was the outdoors. His passion for fishing, hiking and exploring the world around him built a land ethic and an understanding of the importance of open spaces and habitat. He is a passionate fly-fisherman and bird-watcher, but is most excited about sharing the local mountains and tide pools with his wife, Leigh, and three young children.

“My passion for conservation is fueled by a desire to see my children enjoy the same wildlife, open space and scenic views I have enjoyed throughout my life," he said.

"In 2015, the Land Trust will be celebrating 30 years of service to the residents of Santa Barbara County. The Land Trust is taking this opportunity to renew our commitment to protecting the special landscapes that we all cherish," Nagler said.

Both the board and staff of the Land Trust are excited to have someone at the helm who brings both passion and experience to land conservation.

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve nearly 24,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties totaling more than 16,000 acres, including the Carpinteria Bluffs, Sedgwick Reserve and the Coronado Butterfly Preserve. These lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food. Click here for more information.

Work starts on Nov. 1, so be sure to check our calendar for upcoming ways to welcome him in person.