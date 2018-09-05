Wednesday, September 5 , 2018, 11:07 am | Fog/Mist 66º

 
 
 
 

Land Trust Seminar Targets Future of Family Farms

By Jennifer Stroh for Land Trust for Santa Barbara County | September 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County will host Family Farms for Future Generations, a free public seminar, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Santa Barbara Foundation Santa Maria, 2625 Miller St. No. 101.

The Land Trust works with willing landowners to keep family farms and ranches in operation

Agricultural lands provide food for the community, and employ some 25,000 local workers. The habitat and scenic views these lands provide enhance the entire county.

Community members are invited to join Chet Work, Land Trust executive director, to learn about agricultural conservation easements.

Conservation easements have been a successful tool for thousands of landowners across the country since the 1970s. In Santa Barbara County, the Land Trust has conserved more than 10,000 acres of family farm and ranch lands.

Entering into a conservation easement requires a close working relationship between the Land Trust and landownera; it’s a complex process. Each easement is tailored to meet the needs of each landowner:

» The landowner retains ownership and continued use of the land.
» The Land Trust is not involved in day-to-day operations, nor is the public.
» The land may be sold or transferred to heirs or others, but the easement remains in place, keeping the land in agriculture.
» Property taxes and capital gains may be minimized by placing an easement on the land.

Visit sblandtrust.org for more information.

— Jennifer Stroh for Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 