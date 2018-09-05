Land Trust Seminar Targets Future of Family Farms

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County will host Family Farms for Future Generations, a free public seminar, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Santa Barbara Foundation Santa Maria, 2625 Miller St. No. 101.

The Land Trust works with willing landowners to keep family farms and ranches in operation

Agricultural lands provide food for the community, and employ some 25,000 local workers. The habitat and scenic views these lands provide enhance the entire county.

Community members are invited to join Chet Work, Land Trust executive director, to learn about agricultural conservation easements.

Conservation easements have been a successful tool for thousands of landowners across the country since the 1970s. In Santa Barbara County, the Land Trust has conserved more than 10,000 acres of family farm and ranch lands.

Entering into a conservation easement requires a close working relationship between the Land Trust and landownera; it’s a complex process. Each easement is tailored to meet the needs of each landowner:

» The landowner retains ownership and continued use of the land.

» The Land Trust is not involved in day-to-day operations, nor is the public.

» The land may be sold or transferred to heirs or others, but the easement remains in place, keeping the land in agriculture.

» Property taxes and capital gains may be minimized by placing an easement on the land.

Visit sblandtrust.org for more information.

— Jennifer Stroh for Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.