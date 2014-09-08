Landmark Summerland Building Sold, Setting High Mark for Price

One of the most recognizable buildings on Summerland’s commercial corridor has been purchased by a local investor in an off-market transaction.

The sale price of more than $600 per square foot marked the highest price per square foot ever paid for a commercial property larger than 2,000 square feet in Summerland.

Michael Martz and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented the seller, also a local investor.

The 4,344-square-foot mixed-use building at 2330 Lillie Ave. is currently home to the Summerland Winery Tasting Room and Bonita Boutique. In addition to the two retail spaces on the ground floor, there are two residential units above.

Half a block from the northbound freeway exit, the 11,761-square-foot parcel is located in the heart of the Lillie Avenue corridor.

“This is one of Summerland’s premier properties, both for its location and quality of construction,” Martz said. “We were pleased to obtain a premium price on behalf of our client.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing director for Hayes Commercial Group.