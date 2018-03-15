Landon Boucher Steps Down After Leading San Marcos to CIF Title

Boys Basketball

He coached Royals to their first CIF-SS title, State Tournament victory

Landon Boucher is going out on top.

The San Marcos boys basketball coach announced his resignation after leading the Royals to a Channel League title, their first CIF-Southern Section championship and first CIF State Tournament win in program history.

Boucher came on board at San Marcos when this year’s group of seniors entered the school as freshmen. He built the group to become champions.

“I always thought it would be a sad day when I walked away from San Marcos, but it wasn’t that at all. It’s just time,” Boucher told Noozhawk. "I’m more thankful than anything. We made memories that will last forever, and we made them together.”

Boucher’s Royals accomplished all the goals they set for the season: they swept their crosstown rivals, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara, won the Channel League and the CIF-SS 2A Division title.

Boucher went 88-34 in his four years at San Marcos and took his teams to the CIF playoffs each year. This year’s team won a school-record 27 games (27-7).

His players did a great job sharing the ball, playing hard and working for each other.

“I don't think anyone, including myself, could have ever guessed what we would accomplish in four years when I was hired,” he said. “I'm just extremely grateful for the administration and assistant coaches who helped along the way.”

Boucher, who played basketball at Westmont College, said coaching college basketball is in his future.

“The goal has always been college, so I'll pursue a Master’s degree and hope to gain some college experience along the way,” he said.

