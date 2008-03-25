Lane Closure Near Gaviota to End This Week
By Noozhawk Staff | March 25, 2008 | 8:24 a.m.
Santa Barbara County — The northbound lane on Highway 101, which has been closed 24 hours a day from the entrance to Gaviota State Park to ¼ mile north of the Gaviota Tunnel since March 3, is expected to open again on Friday.
Caltrans crews replaced 200 feet of guardrail and stabilized a steep embankment between the roadway and the Gaviota Creek that was damaged during a recent traffic accident involving a large truck.
