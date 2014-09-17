Lane Closures Planned for Paving Project on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

A paving project on Highway 101 from Santa Maria Way to Broadway (Highway 135) will result in the following lane/ramp closures this weekend:

» Alternating lane closures on southbound Highway 101 between Santa Maria Way and Broadway during the overnight hours on Friday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 20 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

» The southbound on/off ramps of Highway 101 between Santa Maria Way and Broadway will be closed at various times during the overnight hours on Friday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept 20 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Motorists will not encounter two consecutive ramp closures.

Motorists can expect delays not to exceed five minutes. The California Highway Patrol will be present to ensure a safe environment for motorists and highway workers.

The contractor for this $3.4 million project is Papich Construction of Pismo Beach. This project is expected to be completed this month.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.