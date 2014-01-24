Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:44 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 
Lanel Kally-Pugh of Santa Barbara, 1933-2014

Kally-Pugh
Lanel Kally-Pugh

Lanel Kally-Pugh, 80, of Santa Barbara died Jan. 23, 2014.

She was born Aug. 10, 1933.

Services were held at Mount Carmel Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

