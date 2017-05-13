Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:56 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Lanes Reduced on 101 for Gaviota Curve Project

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5 | May 13, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

A project to re-align the northbound lanes of Highway 101 from north of Mariposa Reina to south of the Gaviota State Roadside Rest Area will continue for the next three weeks with motorists encountering a 24/7 single lane of traffic on northbound 101.

Motorists can expect delays in this area not to exceed 45 minutes during the evening commute and weekends.

Drivers may use State Route 154 as a detour to reach areas north and south of Gaviota. This lane reduction is occuring to perform construction on a new traffic lane.

During the project, motorists on northbound 101 are unable to turn left onto Gaviota Beach Road to access Gaviota State Park and the Hollister Ranch or turn left onto northbound the 101 from Gaviota Beach Road.

Northbound motorists may detour at the State Route 1 Interchange north of the tunnel before returning southbound.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform motorists. The California Highway Patrol will ensure the safety of everyone. Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

The contractor for this $7 million project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo. It is expected to be completed this month, weather permitting.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318, or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 