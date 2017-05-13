Lanes Reduced on 101 for Gaviota Curve Project

A project to re-align the northbound lanes of Highway 101 from north of Mariposa Reina to south of the Gaviota State Roadside Rest Area will continue for the next three weeks with motorists encountering a 24/7 single lane of traffic on northbound 101.

Motorists can expect delays in this area not to exceed 45 minutes during the evening commute and weekends.

Drivers may use State Route 154 as a detour to reach areas north and south of Gaviota. This lane reduction is occuring to perform construction on a new traffic lane.

During the project, motorists on northbound 101 are unable to turn left onto Gaviota Beach Road to access Gaviota State Park and the Hollister Ranch or turn left onto northbound the 101 from Gaviota Beach Road.

Northbound motorists may detour at the State Route 1 Interchange north of the tunnel before returning southbound.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform motorists. The California Highway Patrol will ensure the safety of everyone. Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

The contractor for this $7 million project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo. It is expected to be completed this month, weather permitting.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318, or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.