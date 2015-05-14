Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:11 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Lanny Ebenstein: California Assembly Vote Points to New Day in Isla Vista

By Lanny Ebenstein | May 14, 2015 | 10:00 a.m.

The 6-1 vote of the California State Assembly Committee on Local Government in favor of Assembly Bill 3, authored by Assemblyman Das Williams that would authorize creation of a Community Services District in Isla Vista, was a great step forward in this direction. There were two abstentions.

Isla Vista has long suffered from a lack of local representation and self-determination. Assembly Bill 3 would create a Community Services District that, as currently drawn, would include the campus of UCSB in addition to Isla Vista proper, which is now entirely encircled by the university. There would be seven members on the governing board of the Isla Vista Community Services District, including representatives appointed by the chancellor of UCSB and the County of Santa Barbara.

Proponents at the hearing Tuesday included Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr and UCSB Associated Students External Vice President Cameron Schunk. Other proponents who appeared before the committee included Santa Barbara City College Trustee Jonathan Abboud (though not on behalf of SBCC) and a number of UCSB students.

Opponents included 33-year Isla Vista resident and UCSB graduate Pegeen Soutar, who is also a member of the board of the Isla Vista Recreation & Park District (though the IVRPD has not taken a position on the community services district) and Paul Hood, executive director of the Santa Barbara County LAFCO.

It is far past time for improved local government in Isla Vista. The tragedies of recent years should not be allowed to happen again. The proposed community services district would be able to spend money on improved street lighting and sidewalks, a tenant mediation program, an area planning commission, a parking district, and community buildings and services.

From having been involved with Isla Vista for many years (my family first moved there in 1961), I have not seen as much enthusiasm and willingness to become involved as now exists in Isla Vista for many years. It is time to harness this energy and create a community services district.

Key milestones in the process ahead include:

» June 5, last day to pass the bill in the Assembly

» July 17, last day to get the bill out of the Senate policy committee

» Sept. 11, last day to pass the bill out of the Legislature

It will be vital to secure final funding for a fiscal feasibility study of the Isla Vista Community Services District. Several of the speakers at the hearing emphasized the importance of a feasibility study, including opponents.

The Santa Barbara City College Student Senate will vote on a contribution to the study in the coming days. About $15,000 to $25,000 remains to be raised to fund the full study. In order for the study to be available for the final consideration of a bill when the state Legislature returns from its summer recess in mid-August, the study must proceed at once. The Fund for Santa Barbara is coordinating the development and funding of a study.

In his comments to the committee, Assemblyman Williams emphasized the "emergency nature of the problem in Isla Vista." Now is the time to authorize a Community Services District through the state Legislature, as was recommended by the UCSB Foundation Trustees' Report on Isla Vista Strategies last year.

Isla Vista is a unique community with unique issues. It is an urban area, and a proposed utility user tax would provide urban services there. George Thurlow, Chancellor Henry Yang's special assistant on Isla Vista, attended the hearing on behalf of UCSB, as did Kirsten Zimmer Deshler, director of governmental relations at UCSB. The role of UCSB in and with Isla Vista will continue to be crucial.

— Lanny Ebenstein is a local resident and graduate of UCSB. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 